There are plenty of tough decisions to make during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, and one difficult call is how high to pick Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Quarterback is a position where you can normally find value later in drafts. Mahomes' eye-popping numbers from the last two seasons, however, could make him one of the top overall 2020 Fantasy football picks in some drafts. How high should Mahomes, who inked an epic $530 million extension in the offseason, be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Should your 2020 Fantasy football strategy include targeting Mahomes early, or is there better value in a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees in later rounds? Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts running back Marlon Mack. The Colts spent a second-round pick on Wisconsin All-American Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, which has plenty of owners shying away from Mack. He's being drafted in the ninth round on average right now despite the fact that he rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games a year ago.

Mack has put up 2,184 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 times in the last two seasons despite missing six games and he'll still be an integral part of the offense given his proven level of productivity. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-round running backs like Kareem Hunt and J.K. Dobbins.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, Lazard has Mike Evans-level size and put his catch radius to good use in 2019. In fact, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a 115.6 QB rating when targeting Lazard in his first full season in the lineup.

Lazard finished with 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and should be a major factor in Green Bay's offense after Devin Funchess opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The model ranks Lazard ahead of ninth-round options like Brandin Cooks and Henry Ruggs III despite the fact that he's been available in the 12th round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The former LSU standout enters the 2020 season in the final year of his rookie contract, which could be a distraction all season. In addition, Fournette has had trouble finding the end zone in recent years. In fact, Fournette has scored just eight rushing touchdowns in his last two seasons in Jacksonville. And despite racking up over 1,600 total yards in 2019, Fournette found the end zone just three times, which diminishes his Fantasy value greatly.

SportsLine's model says Fournette, who is flying off the board in the fifth round according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, won't even crack the top 20 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, making him one of the top Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.