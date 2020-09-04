Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

The 2020 Fantasy football season is right around the corner and running back depth is always of critical importance. So far, the position has been hit by a handful of 2020 Fantasy football injuries to players like Kenyan Drake (foot), David Montgomery (groin), Darrell Henderson (hamstring) and Sony Michel (foot). Savvy owners may be able to take advantage of those injuries by adjusting their 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Can Tarik Cohen, Chase Edmunds, Malcolm Brown and Rex Burkhead take advantage of added reps and change and earn significant work? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help answer that question and also help you identify the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who could define the upcoming season. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills wide receiver John Brown. The former Cardinals and Ravens wideout had his second 1,000-yard season in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,060 yards during his first year in Buffalo.

Even with Stefon Diggs likely stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role for the Bills in 2020, Brown's ability to get vertical should still make him a regular target for quarterback Josh Allen. Brown's 28 deep targets ranked fifth in the NFL in 2019, while his total target distance of 1,677.5 yards ranked seventh. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like Julian Edelman and Brandin Cooks, even though they're going at least 30 picks earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Ohio State product finished sixth in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting after rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 23 catches for 247 yards and two more scores through the air. For his career, he put up 5,104 yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Branded as one of the most explosive runners available, the Ravens made Dobbins the No. 55 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Even though he's joining a backfield that already includes Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dobbins has a burst that his fellow backs don't. That's why the model ranks him ahead of backs like D'Andre Swift and Tarik Cohen, even though both are being drafted ahead of Dobbins.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. Big Ben missed the majority of the 2019 season after injuring his right elbow against Seattle. That injury helped handcuff the Steelers to a patchwork offense that was second to last in the NFL at just 186.3 passing yards per game.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger has already established his Hall of Fame credentials, entering his 17th season with the Steelers having thrown for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns against 191 interceptions. Still, his recovery from reattaching tendons in his elbow, combined with his age, might be factors in a downturn for 2020. SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2020 agree, ranking Roethlisberger outside the top 20 quarterbacks and behind QBs like Ryan Tannehill, rookie Joe Burrow and Gardner Minshew despite an ADP two to three rounds higher than those players.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.