Watch Now: NFL Will Require Face Coverings To Attend Games This Season ( 4:06 )

There will not be any preseason games ahead of the 2020 NFL schedule for Fantasy football players to evaluate talent. That means a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings will be critical when deciding which players to select on draft day. Players like Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes are no-brainers, but correctly identifying which players are poised to be the top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts can help lead you to a championship.

A proven set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings will help you find the best values at the top of drafts. But they can also help you dominate throughout, spotting potential 2020 Fantasy football busts, sleepers, and breakouts into the late rounds. Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. He is coming off an extremely productive season despite missing three games due to an ankle injury in 2019. The 30-year-old hauled in 62 of 91 targets for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season. Jones has proven to have a knack for finding the end zone, recording at least nine touchdown receptions in two of his last three years.

Fantasy owners are still sleeping on Jones' production, however, waiting until the 11th round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a complete steal at that point. Jones is expected to outperform fellow receivers like Stefon Diggs (eighth-round ADP) and D.J. Chark (ninth), making him one of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back Zack Moss as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Utah standout was a third-round pick at the 2020 NFL Draft and is built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-9, 223 pounds. He still has excellent vision and can use his power and agility to create yardage in the second level.

Moss ran for at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Utah and showed off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield after reeling in 28 passes for 388 yards and two scores as a senior. Moss should challenge Devin Singletary for touches, and the run-first plan in Buffalo likely means there will be enough work to go around. That's why the model ranks Moss ahead of backs like J.K. Dobbins and James White despite the fact that they're both going a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The veteran wide receiver was dealt from the Rams to the Texans in April, his fourth team in five seasons. He saw his Fantasy output decline sharply in 2019 after dealing with multiple concussions last season. Cooks finished his 2019 campaign with just 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks averaged a five-year low in yards per game (41.6) last season, and SportsLine's model says he'll under-perform again in 2020. In fact, SportsLine's model says Cooks (12th-round ADP) won't crack the top 45 wide receivers in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, finishing behind players like Anthony Miller (15th), Sammy Watkins (14th) and Mike Williams (14th), making Cooks one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid completely.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.