As NFL rosters are finalized, there are always a few surprising personnel moves that impact the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. The Jaguars pulled off a shocker on Monday, cutting running back Leonard Fournette. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft still has Fantasy value, however, as running back-needy teams like the Bears and Patriots could take a long look at him.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills wide receiver John Brown. He took a step forward in 2019, compiling an impressive 72-1060-6 receiving line in his first season in Buffalo. But Fantasy players have been sleeping on him this year after the team added Stefon Diggs from the Vikings.

The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Brown going off the board in the 13th round, around pick No. 130 overall. However, SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he's a steal at that point. In fact, he's projected to outperform receivers like Julian Edelman (ninth-round ADP), Brandin Cooks (10th) and CeeDee Lamb (11th), all of whom are going off the board multiple rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. Renfrow built a solid rapport with quarterback Derek Carr during his rookie campaign, finishing with 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns. The former Clemson standout is a sure-handed receiver who will likely be used as a security blanket in Jon Gruden's passing attack, giving him plenty of value, especially in PPR leagues. Over his final seven games in 2019, Renfrow had four outings with at least 17 points in PPR leagues.

He's expected to enter Week 1 as Las Vegas' primary slot receiver, which bodes well for his Fantasy value in 2020, and fellow receiver Tyrell Williams was just sent to IR. However, the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP indicates that Renfrow is going off the board in the 16th round on average. SportsLine's model indicates he's a complete steal at that point. Renfrow is projected to outproduce receivers like Emmanuel Sanders and Sterling Shepard, both of whom are flying off the board three rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. Edelman will be playing without Tom Brady on the roster for the first time in his career. Edelman's 153 targets last season were good for fourth in the league, but the 34-year-old will have a tough time replicating his 2019 production with Brady now in Tampa Bay.

Edelman has failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in three of his last five seasons, and with the quarterback uncertainty in New England, SportsLine's model says he'll be among the top Fantasy football busts 2020. He's ranked outside the top 35 in the model's 2020 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings and projected to produce less than players like John Brown (13th-round ADP), Preston Williams (13th) and Diontae Johnson (12th), making Edelman one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you should completely avoid.

