Quarterback has always been the most important position in football, but at times there's been enough depth available that you could afford waiting to draft your coveted Fantasy football quarterback. However, with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes largely redefining the position and putting up video game-like numbers on the way to MVP seasons, owners everywhere are rethinking their 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Should you forego a late first-round running back or an elite wide receiver in order to land Jackson or Mahomes with your 2020 Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those tough questions and also help guide you to the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts who could define the upcoming season. Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft took over for Eli Manning as the starter in Week 3 and turned in a strong debut performance with 336 yards passing and four total touchdowns. His performances afterward weren't quite as stellar, but he still finished with 3,027 yards passing and 24 touchdowns for a solid rookie season.

Now, Jones should benefit greatly from having Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton all healthy in 2020. The addition of right tackle Andrew Thomas should lead to better protection and a more productive running game. In an era where quarterbacks have to be mobile, Jones showed athletic upside with 279 yards rushing in 2019. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Jared Goff and Joe Burrow, both of whom are being drafted at least a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back Zack Moss as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Utah standout was a third-round pick at the 2020 NFL Draft and is built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-9, 223 pounds. He still has excellent vision and can use his power and agility to create yardage in the second level.

Moss ran for at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Utah and showed off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield after reeling in 28 passes for 388 yards and two scores as a senior. Moss should challenge Devin Singletary for touches, and the run-first plan in Buffalo likely means there will be enough work to go around. That's why the model ranks Moss ahead of backs like J.K. Dobbins and James White despite the fact that they're both going a round earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Rams tight end Tyler Higbee as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. Higbee had been a steady contributor in Sean McVay's offense but saw his usage increase greatly late in 2019 with Gerald Everett dealing with an injury. Higbee caught 43 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns in the final four weeks of the season and was a key contributor to championship rosters.

Now, Fantasy football owners are taking Higbee off the board in the eighth round on average, but Everett will be healthy again and the Rams drafted another tight end (Brycen Hopkins) in the fourth round this year. Higbee's run may have earned him more targets than he saw in the first 11 games last year, but he won't receive the workload he enjoyed a season ago. That's why the model ranks him behind 10th-round options like Hayden Hurst and Noah Fant.

