Those who have already drafted Alvin Kamara or are considering the Saints running back with a first-round pick in their upcoming drafts can rest easy with news that a new contract could be in the works. Kamara missed several practices and the Saints were rumored to be shopping him around last week, but now it appears the two sides are back on the same page ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Buccaneers. So where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? And how should you approach every running back during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you figure out what to do at the top of your draft. They can also help guide you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming season. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft found his way into the starting lineup for Jacksonville when Nick Foles broke his collarbone and did enough as the starter for the Jaguars to trade Foles away this offseason.

Minshew completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions as a rookie while adding 344 rushing yards. Minshew ranked sixth in the NFL in play-action completion percentage (71.6) and fifth in deep-ball completion percentage (45.1). That's why the model ranks him ahead of quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger, who are going at least 25 picks earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Broncos tight end Noah Fant as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. Fant flashed potential as a rookie in 2019, with three games with at least 11 points in PPR leagues. He also finished his rookie campaign second on the team in receiving yards (562), targets (66) and touchdowns (three). He built a solid rapport with quarterback Drew Lock last season and averaged 14.1 yards per reception, which ranked behind only New Orleans' Jared Cook among tight ends.

Despite his strong production as a rookie, owners have been waiting until the 12th round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, to draft him. SportsLine's model says he's a complete steal at that point. In fact, Fant is projected to outperform tight ends such as Tyler Higbee (10th-round ADP) and Hayden Hurst (10th), making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. After a strong rookie season in 2018, Moore broke through a year ago with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns.

However, it's fair to wonder if he can expect 135 targets again in a new offense with a new quarterback and competition from Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson for looks. Moore is heavily dependent on volume after ranking 55th among NFL wide receivers in Fantasy points per target (1.71) in 2019. That's why the model ranks him behind sixth-round options like Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton despite the fact that Moore carries a fourth-round price tag.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.