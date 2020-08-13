Watch Now: Time to Schein: Jarrett Stidham is the better option at QB over Cam Newton ( 1:23 )

While Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes have been among the most dominant Fantasy football players in recent years, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making a push for the overall No. 1 spot. The 23-year old threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven additional scores last season. He's near the top of the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but should you consider taking him with the No. 1 pick, or should you wait to select a quarterback like Drew Brees, Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Without Todd Gurley in the Rams backfield, Henderson is now in contention for lead back duties in Los Angeles. The former Memphis standout has all the tools needed to excel, and while the team drafted Cam Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams expect plenty of production from Henderson this season.

SportsLine's model agrees, saying Henderson (14th-round ADP) will provide more production than running backs like James White (10th), Phillip Lindsay (13th) and Duke Johnson (13th), making him one of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts. Despite suffering a foot injury that caused him to miss significant time in his rookie campaign, Brown was still able to catch seven touchdown passes in his first season in the NFL. The young wideout missed two games and was listed as questionable for seven others, but he'll enter the 2020 NFL season locked in as Baltimore's No. 1 receiver. The latest reports out of Baltimore indicate Brown is fully healthy and eager to show off his electrifying speed.

Last season, Baltimore featured the No. 2 offense, averaging 407.6 yards per game, but the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP indicates that Brown is only going off the board in the ninth round. SportsLine's model indicates he's a complete steal at that point. Brown is projected to outproduce receivers such as Calvin Ridley (sixth-round ADP), DK Metcalf (seventh) and A.J. Green (seventh), all of whom are going off the board at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets running back Le'Veon Bell as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts. Bell is coming off a lackluster performance in his first season in New York, rushing for just 789 yards while scoring four total touchdowns. Bell averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 2019, one of the main reasons why the Jets averaged just 78.6 yards per game on the ground.

The 28-year-old finished 2019 with career-worst marks for yards per carry (3.2), rushing yards per game (52.6) and total yards per game (83.3). Bell failed to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in any game last season, and SportsLine's model says Bell will under-perform once again in 2020. In fact, the model says Bell won't crack the top 20 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, finishing behind players like Devin Singletary, Mark Ingram and David Johnson.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

