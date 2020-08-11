Watch Now: Time to Schein: Jarrett Stidham is the better option at QB over Cam Newton ( 1:23 )

NFL training camps have opened, meaning established veterans, 2020 Fantasy football rookies, and free agents are all fighting for 53 roster spots. That intense competition means owners should soak up every piece of information coming out of camps to formulate a successful 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Without preseason games to rely on, finalizing your 2020 Fantasy football rankings could be a challenge.

How will Tom Brady fare as quarterback of the Buccaneers? Can Philip Rivers put up quality Fantasy numbers in Indianapolis? Is Kyler Murray one of the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers in Arizona? Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Without Todd Gurley in the Rams backfield, Henderson is now in contention for lead back duties in Los Angeles. The former Memphis standout has all the tools needed to excel, and while the team drafted Cam Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams expect plenty of production from Henderson this season.

SportsLine's model agrees, saying Henderson (14th-round ADP) will provide more production than running backs like James White (10th), Phillip Lindsay (13th) and Duke Johnson (13th), making him one of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Alabama star won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver in 2018 after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed it up with another All-SEC campaign in 2019 in which he caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Broncos made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and suddenly have an exciting offensive core that includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman and Noah Fant. Lock looked solid during five starts to end the 2019 season and Sutton emerged as a No. 1 threat who will require plenty of attention, which should give Jeudy one-on-one opportunities in his rookie season. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like Deebo Samuel and fellow rookie CeeDee Lamb, who are both being drafted before Jeudy in 2020 Fantasy football drafts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. Although Dobbins excelled at Ohio State, he could find production tougher to come by as part of a stacked Ravens offense. Selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins raced for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final collegiate year.

Initially, Baltimore likely will use Dobbins more as a change-of-pace back behind former Heisman Trophy winner and 10-year veteran Mark Ingram. That means Dobbins will split carries not only with running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but also quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore in rushing yards en route to winning the NFL Most Valuable Player award. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets ranks Dobbins behind backs like Kerryon Johnson, Latavius Murray and Tarik Cohen even though he's being selected two to three rounds ahead of those players in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

