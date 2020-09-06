Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

With Fantasy football drafts taking place in the final says before the 2020 NFL Kickoff on Thursday, owners are putting together their final 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the two top tight ends available, but with growing depth at the position, is it worth spending an early-round pick there given the scarcity of bellcow running backs? Speaking of running backs, Leonard Fournette and Adrian Peterson both surprisingly found themselves out of a job this week and now owners are wondering what to do with the backfields in Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Washington. Where should every back be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Identifying 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts before the season begins is critical to the success of every season. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 is the best way to make sure that you're not overvaluing or undervaluing key players. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 24-year-old is entering his third NFL season, but it's extremely encouraging that he improved his completion percentage from 52.8 percent as a rookie to 58.8 percent in 2019. He finished last season with 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and then added value as a runner with 631 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, he enters 2020 having added wide receiver Stefon Diggs to his supporting cast. That should pay dividends with Diggs and John Brown both stretching the field to take advantage of Allen's biggest asset, his arm strength. With Allen utilized similarly to Cam Newton in his prime as a runner and goal-line threat, he's the model's No. 5 quarterback for 2020 despite being the eighth QB off the board on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Rams running back Cam Akers as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Florida State product had a steady career with the Seminoles, putting up 3,361 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns in three seasons. However, he didn't live to his five-star billing.

His natural athleticism was on display with a 4.47-second 40-yard-dash and 35.5-inch vertical. He catches the ball naturally and has the opportunity to earn regular touches with the Rams, especially with Darrell Henderson battling a hamstring issue. That's why the model ranks Akers ahead of backs like Devin Singletary, who is being drafted a round earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. After rushing for 1,152 yards in 2019, Fournette was released by the Jaguars earlier in the week and wound up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But while Fournette joining a loaded offense sounds like Fantasy gold, the reality is that he'll be pushed for early-down work by Ronald Jones and isn't likely to make much of an impact as a receiver after Jacksonville forced him 100 targets and only got 522 yards and no scores out of it. That's why the model ranks Fournette behind ninth-round options like Kerryon Johnson and Zack Moss.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.