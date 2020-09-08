Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

As 2020 Fantasy football draft prep winds down, owners are trying to figure out if hyped second-year players can build on their strong rookie campaigns. A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf are going off the board close to the top 50 picks, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. Should you value them in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings over veterans being picked around the same time like Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. and T.Y. Hilton? And who are the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts to target?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you make those tough mid-round decisions that can give your lineup a winning edge this season. Before going on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft put up strong numbers in his rookie season with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. However, despite being college teammates with Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, McLaurin was less consistent after Haskins was awarded the starting role.

Luckily, the pair found their rhythm later in the season, as McLaurin caught 16 of his 21 targets in the final three weeks for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Even if Haskins struggles in 2020, McLaurin has an added security blanket with Alex Smith returning from his devastating 2018 leg injury to make the roster. That's why the model ranks McLaurin ahead of receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and D.J. Moore despite the fact that they're going two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Packers running back AJ Dillon as one of its 2020 Fantasy football breakouts. The 6-foot, 247-pound rookie was a second-round pick out of Boston College, where he ran for a whopping 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in just three years. He'll start the season behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the Packers running back depth chart.

Both veteran backs are in contract years, and the Packers may want to get Dillon more work later in the season. His size also makes him a candidate for use near the goal line. He's going off the board in the 13th round, but he's projected to outperform backs being picked at least a full round earlier like Darrell Henderson, Ryquell Armstead and Chris Thomas, making Dillon an intriguing stash in the later rounds.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. After a strong rookie season in 2018, Moore broke through a year ago with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns.

However, it's fair to wonder if he can expect 135 targets again in a new offense with a new quarterback and competition from Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson for looks. Moore is heavily dependent on volume after ranking 55th among NFL wide receivers in Fantasy points per target (1.71) in 2019. That's why the model ranks him behind sixth-round options like Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton despite the fact that Moore carries a fourth-round price tag.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.