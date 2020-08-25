Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

The NFL season is approaching quickly, and 2020 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. Browns running back Nick Chubb has turned into a rock-solid RB1 and worked his way into first-round discussion with a 2020 Fantasy football ADP of 16.59. However, with Kareem Hunt taking snaps away during the second half of last season, is it possible that Chubb sees his productivity dip, becoming one of the biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. The former first-round pick has shown a penchant for big plays since entering the league in 2016, with eight career touchdowns of 30 yards or more. However, injuries have cost him 22 games over the course of the past four seasons.

In the past two years, Fuller has seen an increased target load when healthy, and the Texans will lean on him heavily in 2020 after trading No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals during the offseason. Fuller has been targeted 116 times in 18 games over the last two seasons and has hauled in 81 passes for 1,173 yards and seven touchdowns during that span. That's why the model projects him to finish ahead of seventh-round receivers like D.J. Chark and Stefon Diggs despite the fact that he's going in the ninth round on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Washington running back Bryce Love as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Stanford star who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2017 was drafted in the fourth round in 2019, but he sat out his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the final game of his collegiate career.

Love was expected to battle for carries in one of the NFL's most crowded backfields heading into training camp, but the release of Derrius Guice paves a clearer path to playing time and creates upside. He'll still have to compete for touches with Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson, but he has more upside than any other early-down option. That's why the model ranks the 15th-rounder ahead of 13th-round options like Boston Scott and Nyheim Hines.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Patriots running back Sony Michel as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. After Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers this offseason, there was optimism over Michel's Fantasy prospects for 2020 with Jarrett Stidham expected to start. However, the addition of Cam Newton is actually a major detriment if Newton is healthy and awarded the starting role because of the way he's utilized near the goal line.

Newton has 58 career rushing touchdowns and would likely take many high-value carries away from Michel. Combined with the fact that Michel already has to share carries with James White and Rex Burkhead and it's hard to imagine Michel living up to his 10th-round 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets list Michel behind 12th-round options like Darrell Henderson, Duke Johnson and Tony Pollard.

