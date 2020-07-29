Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Jamal Adams gets what he wants ( 2:55 )

So much is made of where an owner drafts in the first round, but in reality the difference between making the playoffs and becoming a donation is how you draft in the middle rounds. That is where a sound 2020 Fantasy football strategy can help you target 2020 Fantasy football sleepers and avoid busts who can derail your roster. Which players should you prioritize during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? And which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts are about to shine?

Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. The former Memphis standout has shown consistent progress in Chicago, as he racked up 52 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. That was after a 33-catch, 423-yard, seven-TD rookie season in 2018.

Miller has another chance to improve in 2020 with the Bears bringing in Nick Foles as a potential starter over Mitchell Trubisky, as well as the offseason departure of wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. Miller delivered 22.3 Fantasy points per target in 2018, and SportsLine's model sees him regaining that productivity this season. That's why Miller is ranked ahead of 12th-round options like Christian Kirk and Brandin Cooks despite the fact that he's going in the 15th round on average in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former third-round pick out of Toledo had a strong rookie season with 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns, but his involvement in the offense later in the season was particularly encouraging for his Fantasy prospects moving forward.

Johnson was targeted 31 times in the final four weeks of the season and had 23 catches for 257 yards and two scores despite playing in a struggling offense that averaged just 13.25 points per game during that stretch. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning in 2020, Johnson should see improved overall target quality and target volume. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Deebo Samuel and D.J. Chark despite the fact that they're going two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles running back Boston Scott as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. The former Louisiana Tech standout has been on the fringes of the NFL since 2018 when he was drafted by the Saints. Scott played in 11 games in 2019 after starting the season on the Eagles' practice squad. He tallied 245 yards on 61 carries and scored five touchdowns for Philadelphia, and added 24 receptions for 204 yards.

Scott's 2020 potential is directly tied into the health of Miles Sanders, who went for 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in a Rookie of the Year-caliber season. Should Sanders remain healthy, Scott will only be a change-of-pace back with limited touches. SportsLine's model agrees, tabbing Scott as one of its' 2020 Fantasy football busts by ranking him well outside the top 50 running backs in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, behind players like Ryquell Armstead, Damien Harris and Jalen Richard.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.