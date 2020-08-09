Watch Now: Time to Schein: Jarrett Stidham is the better option at QB over Cam Newton ( 1:23 )

The NFL and the NFLPA agreed to eliminate preseason, leaving fewer opportunities for owners to judge players they might place high in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Combine that with limited media observation time at practice due to COVID-19 concerns and it could be difficult to figure out where to slot 2020 Fantasy football rookies like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Don't get caught guessing on your 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts. Before going on the clock in your 2020 Fantasy football drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints tight end Jared Cook. The veteran is entering his 12th season in the NFL and second in the Big Easy. Last season, Cook averaged over 16 yards per catch and grabbed a career-high nine touchdowns.

Cook appeared to have instant chemistry with quarterback Drew Brees, teamwork the Saints hope continue in 2020. Cook's Fantasy football value improved even more down the stretch, as he hauled in five touchdowns in New Orleans' last four regular-season games. SportsLine's model loves Cook, saying he will outperform fellow tight ends like Hunter Henry, Darren Waller and Evan Engram, all of whom are flying off the board three rounds before him in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The former Alabama star won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver in 2018 after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed it up with another All-SEC campaign in 2019 in which he caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Broncos made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and suddenly have an exciting offensive core that includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman and Noah Fant. Lock looked solid during five starts to end the 2019 season and Sutton emerged as a No. 1 threat who will require plenty of attention, which should give Jeudy one-on-one opportunities in his rookie season. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like Deebo Samuel and fellow rookie CeeDee Lamb, who are both being drafted before Jeudy in 2020 Fantasy football drafts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley as one of its top 2020 Fantasy football busts. The former Alabama standout caught 63 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. That followed up 64 receptions for 821 yards and 10 TDs in 2018.

SportsLine's model is fading Ridley mainly because he will once again have to battle for WR1 targets with superstar Julio Jones and also because the Falcons made moves to become more balanced in the offseason. Atlanta picked up Todd Gurley to bolster its running game, which could mean quarterback Matt Ryan will be leading a more balanced offense than in years past. SportsLine ranks Ridley nearly outside of the top 25 wide receivers, behind players like T.Y. Hilton, Allen Robinson and Marquise Brown despite being drafted three to four rounds ahead of them.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jameis Winston's huge season, and find out.