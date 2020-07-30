Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: James Jones guarantees Aaron Rodgers will win MVP ( 2:01 )

Although COVID-19 concerns have completely eliminated the NFL preseason, the 2020 NFL schedule is still scheduled to be played as planned. That means owners need to begin their 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are loaded for a repeat run, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill among the top-ranked players at their respective positions.

Kansas City also added former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their running back corps, and he could be used even more with starter Damien Williams opting out due to the coronavirus. But knowing exactly where those Chiefs fall in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings is key to using the right pick at the right time. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner had a productive rookie season with the Cardinals in 2019, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. Detractors would point out that he also threw 12 interceptions, but Murray's 64.4 percent accuracy is a positive sign.

With a 55.7 QBR in 2019, Murray ranked 15th among NFL quarterbacks last season en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Adding superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the mix in Arizona will only raise Murray's game, and the pass-happy Cardinals' offense groomed by coach Kliff Kingsbury has the weapons necessary to make Murray a superstar. SportsLine's model agrees, ranking Murray ahead of QBs like future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The former No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson had 10 touchdown catches in 2018 and followed that up with his first 1,000-yard season in 2019 despite being targeted just 90 times.

Williams led the NFL with 20.4 yards per reception and has been in the top 12 of the NFL in average target distance the last two seasons. If he can get back to being productive in the red zone, he'll have sky-high upside in 2020. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like D.J. Chark and Will Fuller, who are going at least three rounds earlier on average.

