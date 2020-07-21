Watch Now: Time to Schein: NFL players are concerned with the health and safety of the return ( 3:37 )

The Titans signed Derrick Henry to a four-year, $50 million contract last week, meaning he won't play on the franchise tag this season. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, reiterating Tennessee's commitment to feature Henry's bruising running style in its offense for the foreseeable future. Either way, Henry was going to be near the top of the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but that renewed act of faith from the organization shows he's one of the 2020 Fantasy football picks you can bank on this year.

How does Henry stack up to other elite backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley? And which overlooked backs will be 2020 Fantasy football sleepers that should you be targeting as part of your 2020 Fantasy football strategy? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former third-round pick from Kansas State enters his seventh season in the NFL after his best year as a pro. Lockett caught 82 passes for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

Lockett's production in 2019 was especially notable because he was targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson 110 times last season after having not been thrown to more than 71 times in any previous year. Lockett's average target separation (1.91 yards) ranked ninth in the NFL last season, proving his after-the-catch ability and ample speed to get behind defensive backs. That's why the model ranks him in the top 10 wide receivers, ahead of superstars like Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster despite going multiple rounds later than those players in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The fifth-year pro cashed in on a steady year in Tampa Bay in 2019 (36-645-6), signing a one-year deal that could be worth up to $8 million. He'll be part of what New York hopes is an upgraded passing attack that features a fully-healthy Sam Darnold as well as second-round pick Denzel Mims joining Perriman and Jamison Crowder at receiver.

Fantasy players aren't sold on Perriman's upside, however, waiting all the way until the 17th round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says that's a steal at that point. Perriman is expected to outperform 12 other receivers who are going off the board earlier, including 11th-round pick Henry Ruggs III and 13th-rounders like Justin Jefferson and Michael Pittman.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.