The 2020 NFL season is right around the corner and despite the fact that training camps open soon, preseason games are likely off this year. However, owners will still have to figure out where to find value in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't ink a new deal, so owners will need to evaluate whether he'll be among their top 2020 Fantasy football picks or a player to avoid.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. One of the Fantasy football breakouts of the 2019 season, the third-round draft pick out of Toledo turned in a stellar rookie campaign. Johnson caught 59 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns despite the Steelers' revolving door at quarterback.

Johnson's rookie-year performance is even more remarkable because he was dealing with a groin injury almost the entire season and underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia in the offseason. With Ben Roethlisberger back under center for 2020, Johnson's production should only improve. The Steelers and SportsLine's model are high on Johnson, ranking him ahead of wide receivers like Deebo Samuel, D.J. Chark and Julian Edelman despite a 2020 Fantasy football ADP of 117.94.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bears running back David Montgomery. The third-round pick at the 2019 NFL Draft faced high expectations entering his rookie season after the Bears let Jordan Howard go, which made it clear that Montgomery would handle the early-round work.

He wound up turning in a steady rookie year, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns while adding 25 catches for 185 yards and another score. Montgomery should benefit from a better overall game script as the Bears go from playing a first-place schedule to a third-place schedule. That's why the model ranks him ahead of fourth-round options like Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift despite the fact that he's going in the fifth round on average.

