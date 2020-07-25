Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: James Jones guarantees Aaron Rodgers will win MVP ( 2:01 )

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exploded onto the scene last season, but which players will follow suit and be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers? Jackson was an afterthought in the early rounds of drafts a year ago after throwing for just 1,201 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign. However, the reigning NFL MVP returned season-winning value for many owners who took a chance on him, finishing 2019 with 3,127 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

Should Jackson be the No. 1 quarterback in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Which 2020 Fantasy football sleepers will outperform their Fantasy football ADP and deliver league titles? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. After he was a major bust in 2019, the model has identified him as a buy-low candidate with bounce-back potential. Despite his struggles last year, he showed signs of improvement late since he had six multi-touchdown games in the second half of the season.

Cleveland invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason and added Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to the mix. The Browns will also have versatile running back Kareem Hunt, who could contribute at receiver as well, available all season after he missed the first half of 2019 with a suspension. Mayfield is going off the board late in the eighth round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, but SportsLine's model says he'll outperform quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz, both of whom are going off the board a full round earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Seattle's veteran receiver set career-highs in catches (82) and yards (1,057) a year ago while adding eight touchdown receptions. In addition, only Michael Thomas and Mike Evans had more points in PPR leagues than Lockett through the first nine weeks of last season. With D.K. Metcalf's emergence in Seattle's offense, Lockett could see more one-on-one coverage in 2020.

Fantasy owners are still sleeping on Lockett's production, however, waiting until the sixth round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. Lockett is expected to outperform fellow receivers like Chris Godwin (third-round ADP), Amari Cooper (fifth) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (fifth), making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.