The cancellation of the 2020 NFL preseason schedule will mean every practice rep will be scrutinized as owners look for 2020 Fantasy football sleepers. Owners who invested in a player like Steelers wide receiver James Washington were rewarded last season, as he erupted for 44 receptions and 735 yards with three touchdowns. Washington's low Fantasy football ADP entering the season meant that savvy owners that rolled the dice on him were richly rewarded.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Saints running back Latavius Murray. The former Central Florida standout enters his seventh NFL season as a valuable and versatile cog in the Saints' offense. In 2019, his first in New Orleans, Murray rushed for 637 yards and five touchdowns along with catching 34 passes for 235 yards and another score.

Murray's 4.4 yards-per-carry average in 2019 was his best since a 5.2 mark in 2014 in Oakland. His receptions total a year ago was his best since 2015, a season that also saw him rush for 1,066 yards. The Saints value Murray as a backup to oft-injured Alvin Kamara, and SportsLine's model agrees, ranking the veteran above running backs like J.K. Dobbins, Ronald Jones and James White even though Murray is going three to four rounds later in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Seattle's veteran receiver set career-highs in catches (82) and yards (1,057) a year ago while adding eight touchdown receptions.

In addition, only Michael Thomas and Mike Evans had more points in PPR leagues than Lockett through the first nine weeks of last season. With D.K. Metcalf's emergence in Seattle's offense, Lockett could see more one-on-one coverage in 2020.

Fantasy owners are still sleeping on Lockett's production, however, waiting until the sixth round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. Lockett is expected to outperform fellow receivers like Chris Godwin (third-round ADP), Amari Cooper (fifth) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (fifth), making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

