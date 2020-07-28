Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: James Jones guarantees Aaron Rodgers will win MVP ( 2:01 )

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't get the long-term extension he was hoping for this offseason, but playing in arguably the NFL's most talented offense means he'll have a chance to post numbers that demand a massive paycheck in 2020. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were already one of the best trios in the NFL and now Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb has been added to the mix. How high is Prescott's ceiling, and where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

A reliable set of rankings can help steer you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers who can elevate your team. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Patriots running back Sony Michel. In his first two seasons in the NFL, the former Georgia star put up 1,987 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns despite sharing work with James White and Rex Burkhead.

While that figures to be the dynamic again in 2020, New England's need to establish the run on early downs should lead to an uptick in touches for Michel. Whether Jarrett Stidham or Cam Newton leads the offense, the Patriots are unlikely to be as prolific through the air as they were with Tom Brady, so they'll need Michel to create manageable third downs and protect the defense. That's why the model ranks Michel ahead of running backs Kareem Hunt and Raheem Mostert, even though they're both going a round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The former No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson had 10 touchdown catches in 2018 and followed that up with his first 1,000-yard season in 2019 despite being targeted just 90 times.

Williams led the NFL with 20.4 yards per reception and has been in the top 12 of the NFL in average target distance the last two seasons. If he can get back to being productive in the red zone, he'll have sky-high upside in 2020. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like D.J. Chark and Will Fuller, who are going at least three rounds earlier on average.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.