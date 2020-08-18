Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

With the NFL schedule kicking off next month and 2020 Fantasy football draft prep well underway, owners are looking to second-year wide receivers as a potential source of value. A.J. Brown was the only rookie receiver to cross the 1,000-yard threshold, but D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Brown all turned heads. Meanwhile, Parris Campbell, Mecole Hardman, N'Keal Harry and Jalen Hurd are all likely to be more involved in 2020.

But where exactly do those second-year wide receivers belong in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? And who are some of the other 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of in your upcoming drafts? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. He had his first 1,000-yard season in 2019 and found the end zone at least eight times the past two years. But Fantasy players aren't viewing him in the top tier at his position and are instead waiting until late in the fifth round to take him with their 2020 Fantasy football picks.

SportsLine's model, however, lists him at No. 9 in its 2020 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings. He's going off the board behind several players he's projected to outperform. The list includes Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans and even Chris Godwin, who is being picked more than two full rounds earlier, so Lockett brings plenty of value at his current ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 24-year-old took major steps forward in his second season, improving his completion percentage from 52.8 percent to 58.8 percent while throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Now, Allen has added Stefon Diggs as his new No. 1 wide receiver and if he can continue making strides as a passer, his usage as a runner could make him particularly valuable. Allen finished second in the NFL in red-zone carries in 2019 (22) and led all quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns.

That's why the model ranks him as its No. 4 Fantasy quarterback for 2020 despite the fact that he's been the seventh QB off the board on average.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.