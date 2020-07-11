Watch Now: Time to Schein: Patrick Mahomes' deal does not impact Dak Prescott's negotiations with the Cowboys ( 3:05 )

The Fantasy football season is approaching rapidly and one of the major topics for debate among owners will be whether Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes should be the first quarterback off the board. Jackson is coming off an MVP season and is the most dynamic running quarterback in the NFL, but Mahomes just signed a whopping $503 million extension and plays in the more prolific passing offense. So which quarterback should be at the top of your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Finding 2020 Fantasy football sleepers who can outperform their 2020 Fantasy football ADP is one of the quickest ways to make a deep run in your Fantasy football playoffs. Could running backs like Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley bounce back from down seasons and carry your team to a championship? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. Undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, Lindsay has defied the odds thus far in his NFL career. He made an instant impact in 2018, stunning the league and making the Pro Bowl. He followed that up with another 1,000-yard campaign in 2019.

But with Melvin Gordon joining the Broncos, Fantasyowners are staying away from Lindsay. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows him going off the board late in the 12th round. But SportsLine's model says there's value at that point. Lindsay is projected to outproduce four other backs going off the board earlier than him, including ninth-round pick James White, who is coming off the board more than 30 picks prior.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Lions running back Kerryon Johnson. Detroit drafted D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and Johnson could share opportunities with the former Georgia star. However, Johnson should still be a significant factor in the offense and sharing the workload may help him avoid injury.

Johnson has played in just 18 games the past two seasons and had to exit one of those contest early with an injury, but still averaged more than 15 touches when healthy. With the addition of Swift, Johnson could comfortably settle into a 10 to 12 touch role that would make him a potential flex consideration throughout the season. That's why the model ranks him ahead of backs like Tevin Coleman and Marlon Mack, who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.