Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

Washington made a surprising roster move last week when it released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. Over the last two seasons in Washington, the future Hall of Famer racked up over 2,100 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns. Peterson's departure will certainly have an effect on the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but who will get the majority of the workload in D.C.? And should Peterson be among your 2020 Fantasy football picks now that he's a member of the Lions?

Will Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber or J.D. McKissic be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers now that Peterson is out of the picture? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you sort out those questions as we head towards the 2020 NFL opener on Thursday. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title.

This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Saints tight end Jared Cook. The 12-year veteran became a go-to weapon for Drew Brees in his first season as a Saint, catching 43 of 65 targets for 705 yards and nine touchdowns. The scoring mark was his highest single-year mark, and Cook has scored 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Cook's production was particularly strong during the Fantasy football playoffs, as he scored five touchdowns in the Saints' final four regular season games. But at over 16 yards per reception in 2019 and a healthy Brees back in the pocket in New Orleans, 2020 is shaping up to be a stellar season for Cook. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 agree, listing him as the No. 7 tight end, ahead of players like like Evan Engram, Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Higbee, despite Fantasy owners waiting until the 11th round on average to select him according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He is coming off a breakout campaign in 2019, recording 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Sutton is expected to enter Week 1 as Denver's clear-cut No. 1 receiving option, which bodes well for those who draft him. The former SMU standout was targeted an average of 9.3 times over the course of his final three games in 2019.

With quarterback Drew Lock zeroing in on the lengthy wideout as his favorite receiving threat, Sutton could be in for a big season in 2020. Fantasy players, however, have been sleeping on him, waiting until the seventh round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll outproduce fellow receivers like D.J. Moore and Robert Woods, both of whom are flying off the board two rounds earlier.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.