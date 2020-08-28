Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

According to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, just two quarterbacks are being selected in the first three rounds of drafts. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are flying off the board early, but should your 2020 Fantasy football strategy include selecting a quarterback later in drafts? A number of veteran quarterbacks have a legitimate chance to be among the biggest 2020 Fantasy football sleepers this season.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions after he became the starter in Week 7. However, owners are sleeping on him this year, waiting to draft the 31-year-old in the 14th round on average. Will Tannehill be among the top Fantasy football sleepers 2020, or will he regress in his second season in Tennessee? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Rams running back Darrell Henderson. As a rookie in 2019, Henderson rushed just 39 times for 147 yards, but the departure of Todd Gurley leaves a significant void in Los Angeles' backfield. Henderson rushed for over 1,900 yards in his final season at Memphis, scoring 22 touchdowns on the ground.

There is hope for Henderson rebounding in his second season, and if rookie running back Cam Akers gets off to a slow start, Henderson could cement himself as the lead back. Even with Gurley out of the picture, owners have been waiting until the 14th round to draft him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. He's ranked higher than players like James White (11th) and Sony Michel (12th), making Henderson one of the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Miller is expected to have a larger role in Chicago's offense in 2020. The third-year receiver out of Memphis has been plagued by shoulder injuries early in his career. However, he is back at full strength for the start of training camp and operating as the No. 2 receiver alongside Allen Robinson.

Miller scored seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign, which means he has plenty of upside given his current 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll provide more production than receivers like Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, all of whom are flying off the board four rounds earlier.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.