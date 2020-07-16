Watch Now: Time to Schein: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys did not reach a long-term deal ( 3:36 )

The 2020 NFL season will be like none other in history, as rookies have been unable to go through conventional offseason activities, while a truncated preseason could include two exhibition games. That also means owners will face unique challenges while trying to formulate their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Owners will be without the usual volume of information from media covering practices while trying to identify 2020 Fantasy football sleepers from a first-round rookie quarterback class that includes Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Where will Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert fall in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, and will any qualify as potential Fantasy football sleepers? Knowing how to approach players during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep is pivotal to success. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former third-round pick from Kansas State enters his seventh season in the NFL after his best year as a pro. Lockett caught 82 passes for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

Lockett's production in 2019 was especially notable because he was targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson 110 times last season after having not been thrown to more than 71 times in any previous year. Lockett's average target separation (1.91 yards) ranked ninth in the NFL last season, proving his after-the-catch ability and ample speed to get behind defensive backs. That's why the model ranks him in the top 10 wide receivers, ahead of superstars like Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster despite going multiple rounds later than those players in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 24-year-old receiver is coming off a highly productive rookie campaign that saw him haul in 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He was Washington's best playmaker on offense and finished last season with 15 points in PPR leagues in seven of 14 games. McLaurin quickly became one of Dwayne Haskins' primary targets when Haskins was awarded the starting job, scoring at least 15 points in his final three games of 2019.

McLaurin appears locked in as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season, which bodes well for owners who draft him. However, Fantasy football owners are sleeping on McLaurin again this season, waiting until the seventh round to draft him. SportsLine's model says McLaurin will outperform fellow receivers like D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley, both of whom are flying off the board two rounds before him.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.