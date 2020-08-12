Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Shannon Furman talks Justin Herbert ( 2:06 )

Figuring out who will come away with the most touches in backfields can be a difficult challenge, and it's even more challenging this year with the lack of a preseason. However, one crowded backfield was forced to eliminate one of its top options last Friday when the Washington Football Team waived Derrius Guice after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. However, that still leaves veterans Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic to compete with youngsters Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love for carries. Who should you target in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings, and which 2020 Fantasy football sleepers could emerge from Washington's backfield?

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Saints tight end Jared Cook. The 11-year NFL veteran had productive years with the Titans and Rams early in his career but took his game to another level with a Pro Bowl season in 2018 with the Raiders. Cook caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns to earn a two-year, $15 million deal in New Orleans.

In 2019, Cook caught nine touchdown passes but saw his other numbers drop off with 43 catches for 705 yards. He missed multiple games with an ankle sprain but caught seven of his nine touchdowns after returning in Week 10. He also ranked No. 1 among tight ends in Fantasy points per target (2.58) in 2019. Look for him to get more looks in 2020, which is why the model ranks him ahead of tight ends like Darren Waller, Hunter Henry and Evan Engram, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. After sitting behind Peyton Barber as a rookie in 2018, Jones eventually displaced Barber as the starter and broke out a year ago with 1,033 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Even though the Buccaneers signed LeSean McCoy late in NFL free agency, it still looks like Jones is in line for the lion's share of the touches in a loaded Tampa Bay offense. With Tom Brady at quarterback and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard threatening defenses, Jones should see plenty of light boxes. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Raheem Mostert and Kareem Hunt, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

