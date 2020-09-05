Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

Owners know the feeling of drafting one of the Fantasy football sleepers they have been scouting for weeks and immediately hearing the groans of fellow owners who had hoped to pick up that same player. Whether it was a mid-round sleeper like Titans running back Derrick Henry or one of the Fantasy football deep sleepers like Steelers receiver James Washington, owners who took those sleepers reaped huge rewards. The lack of preseason games is making it almost impossible to self-identify 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, so how do you lock down your winning Fantasy football strategy in the days ahead?

A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you determine this season's sleepers like Henry and Washington, as well as steer you away from 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The fifth-year pro out of Central Florida is on his fourth different team, as he was drafted by the Ravens, played 2018 with the Browns, and was on the Buccaneers a year ago. Perriman turned in his best year in the NFL last year in Tampa Bay, catching 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

That success was enough to parlay a one-year, $8 million deal with the Jets. Now, Perriman is a part of an upgraded New York passing game that will feature a mononucleosis-free Sam Darnold throwing to him, second-round WR Denzel Mims, and Jamison Crowder. Owners have forgotten about Perriman, taking him on average in the 17th round according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, but SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of receivers like Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman and first-rounders Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout is coming off the best season of his short NFL career. He finished last season with 3,089 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, while adding 510 yards on the ground and nine additional scores.

He's now scored 17 rushing touchdowns through his first two seasons in Buffalo. The offense also added another weapon for Allen this offseason, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen was already a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2019, but adding Diggs to Buffalo's receiving corps could make him even better.

SportsLine's model says Allen will outperform fellow quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, both of whom are flying off the board at least two rounds before him.

