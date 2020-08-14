Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Shannon Furman talks Justin Herbert ( 2:06 )

The Carolina Panthers are stacked with playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver DJ Moore exploded onto the scene and was among the top Fantasy football sleepers a year ago, finishing with 87 receptions for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns despite inconsistent play at quarterback. Moore will now have Teddy Bridgewater under center in Carolina, but where will he land in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Will he be able to reproduce the impressive numbers he posted last year with a new quarterback? How does he stack up with other dominant receivers like Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen and Mike Evans in the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Saints tight end Jared Cook. The veteran tight end is coming off a highly productive first season with New Orleans that saw him grab a career-high nine touchdowns. Cook quickly became one of Drew Brees' primary targets, averaging over 16 yards per reception. Cook also averaged 10.8 yards per target last season.

After scoring five touchdowns in the final four regular season games, Cook has sky-high potential in 2020. Fantasy players, however, have been sleeping on him, waiting until the 11th-round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll provide more production than tight ends like Evan Engram (eighth-round ADP), Hunter Henry (eighth) and Rob Gronkowski (ninth), making Cook one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He is coming off the best season of his career. Detroit's big-bodied receiver led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns and finished seventh with 1,190 receiving yards on just 116 targets. In addition, Golladay had at least 14 points in PPR leagues in six of eight games with Matthew Stafford under center.

Fantasy owners are still sleeping on Golladay's production, however, waiting until the fifth round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. Golladay is expected to outperform fellow receivers like DeAndre Hopkins (third-round ADP), Chris Godwin (third) and Mike Evans (fourth), making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

