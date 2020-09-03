Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

Running back Leonard Fournette, who recorded 1,152 rushing yards last season, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and promptly signed with the Buccaneers. Fournette's departure from Jacksonville opens the door for fellow running backs Chris Thompson and Ryquell Armstead, potentially upending the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Thompson signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason and is being reunited with former coach Jay Gruden. Will he be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers now with Fournette out of the picture?

Since 2017, Thompson has averaged nearly four catches per game, but he has been injury prone throughout his career, playing just 31 games over the past three seasons. Will Thompson outperform his 2020 Fantasy football ADP and help lead you to a championship? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title.

This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. The former Georgia Southern standout was quietly productive in his first four seasons with Minnesota, compiling 1,918 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as well as 984 receiving yards and five more TDs.

The 49ers signed McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018, but he tore his ACL in September of that year. McKinnon has finally recovered, though, and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan covets his route-running and pass-catching abilities. SportsLine's model is high on McKinnon's 2020 upside as well, ranking him ahead of running backs like James White, Sony Michel and A.J. Dillon, all of whom are going at least two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout is coming off the best season of his short NFL career. He finished last season with 3,089 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, while adding 510 yards on the ground and nine additional scores.

He's now scored 17 rushing touchdowns through his first two seasons in Buffalo. The offense also added another weapon for Allen this offseason, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen was already a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2019, but adding Diggs to Buffalo's receiving corps could make him even better.

SportsLine's model says Allen will outperform fellow quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, both of whom are flying off the board at least two rounds before him.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.