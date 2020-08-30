Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

Injuries to star players will certainly affect your 2020 Fantasy football strategy. For instance, Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a groin injury in practice that will cause him to miss two to four weeks. Will Montgomery's absence help Tarik Cohen or Ryan Nall be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers? And how should you approach Montgomery during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Cohen is averaging 7.6 yards per reception in his career, but can he sustain those numbers if Montgomery is out of the lineup? How does he stack up with other 2020 Fantasy football handcuffs like Frank Gore, Giovani Bernard and Chase Edmonds in the latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams. He suffered an ACL injury in Week 9 of last season, but he's expected to make a full recovery in time for Week 1. Williams was cleared for football activities earlier this month, and the 23-year-old will look to pick up where he left off during his rookie campaign. Williams received at least seven targets in six of his final seven games of the 2019 season.

Williams established himself as a primary target for Miami's offense last season, but Fantasy players have been waiting until the 15th round to draft him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a steal at that point. He's ranked higher than receivers such as Jerry Jeudy (11th-round ADP), Sterling Shepard (13th) and even Brandin Cooks (11th), making Williams one of the top Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. After becoming Tennessee's starting quarterback in Week 7, Tannehill was the second-best QB in Fantasy football. In fact, Tannehill completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding four additional scores on the ground.

Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game last season, but Fantasy owners are still sleeping on him this year, waiting until the 14th round to draft the 31-year-old.

SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he's a steal at that point. The model has him ranked higher than fellow quarterbacks like Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger, all of whom are flying off the board earlier than Tannehill.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.