Tight end is a position that is often overlooked in many experts' 2020 Fantasy football rankings. However, there were five tight ends with over 850 receiving yards in 2019. Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews were among the top Fantasy football sleepers a season ago, with Waller finishing with 1,145 receiving yards and Andrews hauling in 10 touchdown receptions. Should you trust either during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Which tight ends will outperform their 2020 Fantasy football average draft position and be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title.

This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over 49ers running back Tevin Coleman. Fantasy owners are sleeping on Coleman this year due to San Francisco's running back by committee approach. However, Coleman and Raheem Mostert are the clear front runners to lead San Francisco's backfield in 2020 after the 49ers traded Matt Breida to Miami this offseason.

Coleman had eight games with 10 or more carries, including the playoffs, and scored seven regular-season touchdowns in 2019. He's now scored seven or more touchdowns in his last four seasons. Despite that consistent production, Fantasy players have been overlooking him, waiting until the 12th round to pick him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say he'll provide more production than running backs like Tarik Cohen (ninth-round ADP), David Montgomery (eighth) and Matt Breida (10th), making Coleman one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The sixth-round draft pick in 2019 out of Washington State, Minshew ascended to the starting quarterback spot in Jacksonville after Nick Foles was injured, and then regained it when Foles was ineffective upon his return. Minshew became the Jaguars' starter in the offseason when Foles was dealt to Chicago.

Although Minshew has gained notoriety due to his quirky personality, his on-field performance backs it up. Minshew went 6-6 as the Jaguars' starter with Foles out, and Minshew had the highest passer rating (91.2) and fewest interceptions (six) of any rookie quarterback while throwing for franchise rookie records in yards (3,271) and touchdowns (21). With the release of fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, Minshew will be relied on even more.

SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Ben Roethlisberger, all of whom are going at least two rounds earlier on average.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.