49ers running back Raheem Mostert was among the top Fantasy football sleepers in 2019, but recent reports indicate the 28-year-old has asked for a trade after San Francisco failed to renegotiate his contract. Mostert averaged 5.6 yards per carry a season ago and had a knack for finding the end zone. In fact, Mostert scored in his final six regular-season games and eight of nine overall. How high should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

If Mostert isn't dealt from San Francisco, he'll be part of a crowded backfield that also includes Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson, which could affect how you approach him during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. That's why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 to help make sure you're getting the maximum value out of every pick. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. Undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, Lindsay has defied the odds thus far in his NFL career. He made an instant impact in 2018, stunning the league and making the Pro Bowl. He followed that up with another 1,000-yard campaign in 2019.

But with Melvin Gordon joining the Broncos, Fantasyowners are staying away from Lindsay. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows him going off the board late in the 12th round. But SportsLine's model says there's value at that point. Lindsay is projected to outproduce four other backs going off the board earlier than him, including ninth-round pick James White, who is coming off the board more than 30 picks prior.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 24-year-old receiver is coming off a highly productive rookie campaign that saw him haul in 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He was Washington's best playmaker on offense and finished last season with 15 points in PPR leagues in seven of 14 games. McLaurin quickly became one of Dwayne Haskins' primary targets when Haskins was awarded the starting job, scoring at least 15 points in his final three games of 2019.

McLaurin appears locked in as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season, which bodes well for owners who draft him. However, Fantasy football owners are sleeping on McLaurin again this season, waiting until the seventh round to draft him. SportsLine's model says McLaurin will outperform fellow receivers like D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley, both of whom are flying off the board two rounds before him.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.