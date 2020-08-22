Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Cowboys have a realistic chance to win a Super Bowl this year ( 2:53 )

Although several NFL teams will field new starting quarterbacks when the new season begins, all eyes will be on the New England Patriots. Once Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, the Patriots indicated that Jarrett Stidham would be under center when the season began. Then, New England signed free agent Cam Newton. Where should both signal-callers be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Could whomever wins the job be one of the season's top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers?

With no preseason film to evaluate, finalizing your 2020 Fantasy football picks could be a challenge. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. The former Notre Dame standout has quietly put up strong numbers in a WR2 role in Houston, catching 156 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. That's without playing an entire season, as Fuller has missed 22 games as a pro due to various injuries.

With DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona, Fuller is now the incumbent in a wide receiver room that also includes former Rams WR Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills. During the 2019 regular season with Fuller on the field, the Texans averaged 296.8 passing yards per game. However, that average was trimmed to 158.3 without him. SportsLine's model is high on Fuller's upside, ranking him ahead of receivers like Stefon Diggs, Julian Edelman and D.J. Chark, all of whom are going at least two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Broncos tight end Noah Fant, who should have every opportunity to be the second major threat in Denver's passing game behind wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Fant finished second on the team in receiving yards (562), targets (66) and touchdowns (three) as a rookie. He also averaged 14.1 yards per carry in 2019, which ranked behind only New Orleans' Jared Cook among tight ends.

Despite his strong production as a rookie, Fantasy owners have been waiting until the 13th round to draft him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a complete steal at that point. In fact, Fant is projected to outperform tight ends like Tyler Higbee (10th-round ADP) and Hayden Hurst (11th), making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy sleepers you should be all over.

