Without rookie minicamps and OTAs to gauge NFL depth charts, owners will monitor training camps closely when they open later this month in an effort to finalize their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to get a new contract as the centerpiece of an offense that now includes Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. With veteran tight end Jason Witten leaving for the Raiders in free agency, is it possible that Blake Jarwin emerges as one of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you need to target?

A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify the players capable of outperforming their 2020 Fantasy football ADP to earn a spot in your lineup.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Dolphins running back Jordan Howard. The former Bears and Eagles running back has scampered for 3,895 yards and scored 30 rushing touchdowns the last four seasons. Miami gave him $9.75 million to be their early-down back after he ranked eighth in the NFL in breakaway run rate (5.9 percent) in 2019.

Howard should see 15 touches per game for the Dolphins and is likely to get most of the goal-line work in an offense that is hoping to move forward. That's why the model ranks him ahead of running backs like Raheem Mostert (fifth-round ADP) and Ke'Shawn Vaugn (seventh) despite the fact that Howard has been available in the eighth round on average in 12-team CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 24-year-old receiver is coming off a highly productive rookie campaign that saw him haul in 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He was Washington's best playmaker on offense and finished last season with 15 points in PPR leagues in seven of 14 games. McLaurin quickly became one of Dwayne Haskins' primary targets when Haskins was awarded the starting job, scoring at least 15 points in his final three games of 2019.

McLaurin appears locked in as the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season, which bodes well for owners who draft him. However, Fantasy football owners are sleeping on McLaurin again this season, waiting until the seventh round to draft him. SportsLine's model says McLaurin will outperform fellow receivers like D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley, both of whom are flying off the board two rounds before him.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that was all over Derrick Henry's huge season, and find out.