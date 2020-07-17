Watch Now: Time to Schein: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys did not reach a long-term deal ( 3:36 )

The Buccaneers finished third in the NFL in total yardage and scoring in Bruce Arians' first season at the helm. After adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the offseason, the Buccaneers look like they could be sky-high in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings heading into the season. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and now owners are salivating at the potential of even bigger seasons with improved overall target quality.

Where should you target studs like Brady, Gronkowski, Evans and Godwin, and who are the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers you should be aware of as you begin your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former third-round pick from Kansas State enters his seventh season in the NFL after his best year as a pro. Lockett caught 82 passes for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

Lockett's production in 2019 was especially notable because he was targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson 110 times last season after having not been thrown to more than 71 times in any previous year. Lockett's average target separation (1.91 yards) ranked ninth in the NFL last season, proving his after-the-catch ability and ample speed to get behind defensive backs. That's why the model ranks him in the top 10 wide receivers, ahead of superstars like Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster despite going multiple rounds later than those players in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowler struggled to get on the same page with Jacoby Brissett in 2019, recording just just 7.4 yards per target after averaging 10.6 the season prior with Andrew Luck running the offense. To make matters worse, Hilton missed six games with soft tissue (calf and quad) problems.

However, Hilton is healthy entering the 2020 season and there's reason to be hopeful that he'll see improved target quality with Philip Rivers now at the helm in Indianapolis. HIlton ranked sixth in the NFL in yards after the catch and seventh in yards per target when he was healthy in 2018. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley, who are going two rounds earlier on average.

How to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

