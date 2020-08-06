Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Older QBs are the ones to focus on in the NFL ( 2:20 )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon to Tom Brady's offense by signing veteran running back LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009. McCoy averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but will he be the featured back in Tampa Bay? Will McCoy, who has failed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards each season since 2017, be among the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers?

How will McCoy's presence affect Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you sort out those questions as we inch closer to the NFL season. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Even though Tennessee is committed to the run game, the Titans showed how important they think Tannehill is to the offense by extending his contract four years this offseason. He earned that deal after completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 12 games last season in relief of a struggling Marcus Mariota.

Fantasy players, however, have largely faded him, waiting until pick No. 132 overall to take him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model, however, says he's undervalued at that point.

In fact, he's projected to produce more than quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins (ADP of 120), Joe Burrow (110) and Matthew Stafford (121), all of whom are going off the board at least 10 picks earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. He is expected to be the main beneficiary of Indianapolis bringing in Philip Rivers this offseason. Hilton's 7.4 yards per target in 2019 were a career worst, but he'll enter the 2020 NFL season as Indianapolis' clear-cut No. 1 receiver.

Hilton has been a stalwart over the years, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his last seven seasons in Indianapolis. Despite his consistent production, Fantasy owners have been waiting until the seventh round to draft him, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. SportsLine's model says he's a complete steal at that point. In fact, Hilton is ranked higher than receivers like D.J. Moore (fifth-round ADP), Allen Robinson (sixth) and even Calvin Ridley (fifth), making him one of the top 2020 Fantasy sleepers you should be all over.

