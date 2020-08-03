Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Older QBs are the ones to focus on in the NFL ( 2:20 )

With the 2020 NFL season approaching quickly and COVID-19 concerns still lingering, several players are choosing to opt out. After what has already been a tumultuous offseason in which Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers, no team has been hit as hard by opt-outs as the Patriots. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Vitale, Brandon Bolden, Najee Toran and Marcus Cannon will all be absent for New England, affecting the latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Vitale and Bolden weren't going to see many touches in the backfield, but their absence might lead to more opportunities for James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Meanwhile, Cannon's loss could have an impact on the running game and pass protection, which could drive Cam Newton and Julian Edelman down the Fantasy football rankings 2020. If they fall too far, could either be 2020 Fantasy football sleepers to target? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. The former Colorado State standout had an extremely productive season in 2019, finishing with 66 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Gallup proved last season that he could be a standout Fantasy option as Dallas' No. 2 receiver opposite Amari Cooper. In fact, Gallup had 10 games with at least seven targets and averaged 17.7 points in PPR leagues in those outings. He also had nine games with at least 11 points and six with 16 or more.

In addition, slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten, who combined for 166 targets last year, both left in free agency, which bodes well for Gallup's production. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say Gallup (10th-round ADP) will provide more production than receivers like Stefon Diggs (eighth) and D.J. Chark (ninth), making Gallup one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. Despite Mitchell Trubisky's troubles, Allen Robinson reestablished himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2019 with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll attract extra attention from defenses in 2020, which should benefit Miller on the other side of the field.

Miller caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and had 52 catches for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. With Nick Foles coming in to compete with Trubisky, the hope is that overall target quality will improve and that Miller will benefit from single-coverage situations. That's why the model ranks him ahead of 10th-round options like Brandin Cooks and Christian Kirk despite the fact that Miller is going in the 13th round on average.

