Players are beginning to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns, which will give opportunities for lesser-known players to make a mark on Fantasy football rosters. But which 2020 Fantasy football sleepers should you target on draft day? Last season, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was among the top Fantasy football sleepers, finishing the 2019 campaign with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Parker proved that finding a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings is a way for owners to identify which players have the best chance to have a groundbreaking year. But which 2020 Fantasy football sleepers will outperform their Fantasy football ADP and deliver league championships given the highly unusual circumstances? Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. The former Colorado State standout had an extremely productive season in 2019, finishing with 66 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Gallup proved last season that he could be a standout Fantasy option as Dallas' No. 2 receiver opposite Amari Cooper. In fact, Gallup had 10 games with at least seven targets and averaged 17.7 points in PPR leagues in those outings. He also had nine games with at least 11 points and six with 16 or more.

In addition, slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten, who combined for 166 targets last year, both left in free agency, which bodes well for Gallup's production. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets say Gallup (10th-round ADP) will provide more production than receivers like Stefon Diggs (eighth) and D.J. Chark (ninth), making Gallup one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2020 you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. He exploded onto the Fantasy football scene in his rookie season, finishing with 48 catches on 84 targets for 740 yards in 14 games. He proved he has the game to be a reliable Fantasy receiver, hauling in eight touchdown receptions, which ranked ninth in the NFL.

Slayton built a solid rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones last season, and he'll look to become New York's clear-cut No.1 receiver after averaging 15.4 yards per catch in his rookie campaign, which ranked 12th in the league. SportsLine's model says Slayton (12th-round ADP) will outperform fellow receivers like D.J. Chark, Julian Edelman and Will Fuller, all of whom are flying off the draft board before New York's second-year receiver.

