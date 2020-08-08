Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Older QBs are the ones to focus on in the NFL ( 2:20 )

The coronavirus pandemic has meant plenty of tough decisions from athletes, and with the 2020 NFL season approaching quickly, many players have decided to opt out. The New England Patriots had eight players elect to sit out, including starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, a cancer survivor. His decision could have plenty of implications for owners considering Patriots skill players like Cam Newton, James White, Sony Michel and Julian Edelman. Where should each one be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

With players like Damien Williams and Devin Funchess opting out, a reliable set of rankings can help you sort through all the difficult decisions you'll have to make and also lead you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers who can boost your title hopes. Before going on the clock this season, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine, given the success they've had in calling sleepers like Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The team at SportsLine was all over Henry from the start in 2019. He was going off the board around the fifth round, but SportsLine had him ranked as a top-20 back and graded him higher than multiple running backs who were picked in the third round on average. The result: Henry finished as the 2019 rushing champion and as the No. 2 Fantasy running back. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got a season-defining steal.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This same model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 and cheat sheets are all over Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. Now in his fifth season with Detroit and ninth in the NFL, Jones produces consistently when he's healthy. Last year, he had 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. In his last 16-game season in 2017, he had 61 catches for 1,101 yards and nine scores.

A lighter offseason workload should help Jones stay healthy in 2020 after missing three games in 2019 with an ankle sprain and seven games in 2018 with a knee contusion. Jones ranked 15th in the NFL in Fantasy points per target in 2019, so if he can stay healthy and take on a larger workload, he has plenty of value. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like DeVante Parker and D.J. Chark, who are going at least two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2020 have identified: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP hasn't been the same because of shoulder issues and a foot injury that cost him most of the 2020 season. That inevitably contributed to his contract not being renewed in Carolina.

However, after a lengthy free agency process, Newton saw an opportunity to compete for a starting job in New England after Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers. He's looked healthy in workout videos he's posted on social media. Josh McDaniels should help cater the offense to Newton's skills, while his ability as a goal-line runner (58 rushing touchdowns) adds even more Fantasy value. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of Jared Goff, Daniel Jones and Joe Burrow, who are all being drafted ahead of Newton in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

