NFL training camps have opened, and every team is trying to figure out how to prepare for the new 17-game NFL schedule. Meanwhile, owners know they'll have to put an even bigger emphasis on depth when creating their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Superstars like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott and Odell Beckham Jr. all missed significant time in 2020 and left owners scrambling to find their NFL Fantasy football replacements.

Heading into drafts, owners will be on the hunt for 2021 Fantasy football breakouts in the middle and late rounds who can dramatically outperform their 2021 Fantasy football ADP. The best way to identify those young stars who are poised to take advantage of bigger roles is with a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2021. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football breakouts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. The 27-year-old missed all but one game with a torn ACL last year after posting 365 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He is practicing without limitations in training camp and will regain his role atop the Cowboys' tight end depth chart.

Last year, Jarwin's replacement, Dalton Schultz, ran the third-most pass routes among tight ends and saw the ninth-most targets. Jarwin will also be a big part of an explosive offense that's returning Dak Prescott. SportsLine's model likes Jarwin as a TE1 in 12-team leagues even though he's not being drafted until the later rounds on average. The model has him ahead of players like Eric Ebron and Irv Smith despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier than Jarwin.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Steelers running back Najee Harris. The first running back off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft is coming off a mesmerizing season at Alabama in which he rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns while also catching 43 passes for 425 yards and four scores.

Mileage is always a concern with running backs, and while Harris touched the ball 294 times in his final season at Alabama, he was spared heavy usage early in his career by the program's incredible depth at the position. In fact, he enters his NFL career having only touched the ball 718 times in four seasons. Harris is in a unique position to begin his career as a legitimate three-down back in Pittsburgh, a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of established stars like Saquon Barkely, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a second-year running back who will significantly outperform his 2021 Fantasy football ADP. He's going in the third round on average, but the model says he'll outperform second-round options like Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Antonio Gibson's huge season, and find out.