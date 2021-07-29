Because of growing depth at quarterback, some owners have started avoiding upper-echelon signal-callers early in favor of middle and late-round options. Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill were both top-10 quarterbacks from that pick range in 2020, while Justin Herbert also cracked the top 10 as a waiver wire addition by most. With plenty of young, athletic quarterbacks finding their footing, who will be among 2021 Fantasy football breakouts?

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson should be Week 1 starters, but could Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones follow in Herbert's footsteps and make an impact after winning the starting job? A reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those questions and also help you identify other 2021 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts at every position. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft opted out of what would have been his junior season at LSU because of the coronavirus pandemic. That decision didn't have any impact on Chase's desirability after he cemented himself as a pro prospect in 2019 with a monster season in LSU's title run.

Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver. That big-play ability is why the Bengals saw fit to reunite him with his college teammate, Joe Burrow. Chase had eight touchdown catches of 50 yards or more from Burrow in 2019, and he'll be tough to account for in an offense that also includes Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. That's why the model ranks him ahead of established veterans like Mike Evans and Kenny Golladay.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Chicago's speedy receiver had a strong rookie season, finishing with 61 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns. Mooney handled 98 targets and 73 percent snap share in 2020, operating as Chicago's No. 2 receiver from Week 2 onward.

Mooney also ranked 14th in the NFL last season with 24 targets of 20-plus yards downfield. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks Mooney ahead of established veterans like Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and A.J. Green. He's one of the top Fantasy football breakouts 2021 to keep on your radar on draft day.

