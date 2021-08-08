As the only running back taken in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, much was expected of the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While he debuted in grand fashion by rushing for 138 yards in his first game, he reached 80 rushing yards just one more time the rest of the season. Edwards-Helaire's underwhelming rookie year presents an opportunity for him to make a statement in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. He gets a closer-to-normal offseason to prepare and could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts to watch.

Edwards-Helaire is one of many young backs looking for more success as a sophomore. Others from his draft class like J.K. Dobbins and D'Andre Swift no longer have veterans blocking their paths to more touches, and as such, they have been rising up the NFL Fantasy football rankings 2021. Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football breakouts.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: 49ers running back Wayne Gallman. Following the season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, Gallman established himself as the Giants' best back a year ago, as he rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns. He started the final nine games of last season and in those contests, he averaged 72 yards from scrimmage and 4.7 yards per carry. That success led to him joining the 49ers in free agency as one of the team's many serviceable backs.

Kyle Shanahan employs a running-back-by-committee, and Gallman will factor into the rotation. Gallman showed what he could do last year behind a below-average offensive line, so the 49ers' personnel and scheme should allow him to maximize his abilities. SportsLine's model likes Gallman to perform similarly to A.J. Dillon and Zack Moss, yet those two backs are being drafted multiple rounds earlier than Gallman on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson product enters the NFL with enormous expectations after being compared to quarterbacks like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Lawrence is 6-foot-6, weighs 210 pounds, has the arm strength to fit exceptionally tight windows, and his footwork within the pocket gives him a solid platform to throw from accurately. Lawrence threw for over 10,000 yards and accounted for 108 total touchdowns in three years at Clemson and will now join a Jaguars offense where he's surrounded by capable playmakers like D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, James Robinson and Travis Etienne. That's why the model ranks him ahead of high-upside second-year quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a second-year running back who will significantly outperform his 2021 Fantasy football ADP. He's going in the third round on average, but the model says he'll outperform second-round options like Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Antonio Gibson's huge season, and find out.