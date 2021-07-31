A handful of rookies are expected to be among the top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts this season. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be Jacksonville's starter, but where does he rank among the quarterbacks in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Lawrence and the Jaguars are expected to be playing from behind a lot in 2021, which makes him one of the intriguing 2021 Fantasy football picks given his proven passing ability.

Another rookie who's expected to be among the top Fantasy football breakouts 2021 is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The rookie receiver will be reunited with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati after the two had plenty of success at LSU in 2019. In fact, the dynamic duo connected for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns that season. Should you target Lawrence or Chase during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, or should you look elsewhere for potential Fantasy football breakouts? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft opted out of what would have been his junior season at LSU because of the coronavirus pandemic. That decision didn't have any impact on Chase's desirability after he cemented himself as a pro prospect in 2019 with a monster season in LSU's title run.

Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver. That big-play ability is why the Bengals saw fit to reunite him with his college teammate, Joe Burrow. Chase had eight touchdown catches of 50 yards or more from Burrow in 2019, and he'll be tough to account for in an offense that also includes Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. That's why the model ranks him ahead of established veterans like Mike Evans and Kenny Golladay.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco's wideout had a productive rookie campaign despite dealing with a quarterback carousel in 2020. Aiyuk finished the 2020 season with 60 receptions for 748 yards and five touchdowns. He played in just 12 games last season, but his 60 catches were a team-high.

Aiyuk had a total of seven outings with at least 15 PPR points last season, and he's expected to see more one-on-one coverage in 2021 with the return of George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, who both missed numerous games last season due to injury. The model has Aiyuk, who's being drafted in the eighth-round according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP, outperforming fellow receivers CeeDee Lamb and D.J. Moore, both of whom are being drafted two-rounds earlier than the 2020 first-rounder.

