Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was among the top Fantasy football breakouts last season, rushing 232 times for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor is expected to be among the top running backs in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but where will a rookie like Jets back Michael Carter land? The Jets selected Carter in the fourth round in the NFL Draft after rushing for 2,248 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons at North Carolina.

Will Carter mirror Taylor's success and become one of the top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts? Will he stumble mightily in an offense that ranked dead-last in the NFL last season at 279.9 yards per game? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football breakouts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Justin Jackson. The former Northwestern star had a roller coaster 2020 season, as he was deactivated at three different points, but he also produced 443 scrimmage yards with limited playing time. He filled in admirably for Austin Ekeler when the latter was injured and enters the 2021 season as No. 2 on the Chargers' running back depth chart.

The backup running back position will become even more important this year with the schedule expanding to 17 games. That means more pounding for backs and a greater likelihood of injuries and missed time. Jackson averaged 5.7 yards per touch last year, which topped all Chargers backs, including Ekeler (5.5).

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The rookie from Alabama has a legitimate chance to be the No. 1 receiving option for Miami this season.

Waddle will compete with DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Mike Gesicki for targets, but the rookie has a history with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from their time together at Alabama. That rapport will allow Waddle to be a major factor in Miami's offense early in the season, helping him return plenty of value for your Fantasy football 2021 lineups. The model says Waddle, who's being drafted in the 11th-round according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP, will outperform fellow receivers Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom are being drafted two-rounds earlier than the 2021 first-rounder.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a second-year running back who will significantly outperform his 2021 Fantasy football ADP. He's going in the third round on average, but the model says he'll outperform second-round options like Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Antonio Gibson's huge season, and find out.