Not all Fantasy football injuries can be foreseen, but knowing a player's injury history and exposing yourself to as little risk as possible is always advisable. There are Fantasy football 2021 drafts taking place in earnest, but keeping up to date with the latest NFL injury news can be an arduous task. This year, we've already seen Travis Etienne placed on injured reserve and the Rams acquiring Sony Michel because Cam Akers is out for the season.

Reliable, live-updated 2021 Fantasy football rankings can help you stay on top of all the latest NFL injuries and also make sure you avoid potential 2021 Fantasy football busts. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Packers tight end Robert Tonyan. The 27-year-old came from nowhere last season to finish as the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy football, and now he's in the top 110 2021 Fantasy football picks. However, his production in 2020 was incredibly touchdown-dependent and that can be difficult to replicate.

His 12.9 percent target share ranked 19th among Fantasy football tight ends, while his 443 targeted air yards ranked 23rd. If the average distance of target and volume stay consistent, he'll have a difficult time producing similarly to last season unless he scores double-digit touchdowns again. That's a big reason why the model ranks him behind tight ends being drafted in the 15th round or later like Evan Engram and Gerald Everett.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. The three-time Pro Bowler has started his career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but the Buccaneers have a glut of options in the passing game with Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Evans only reached double-digit targets three times in 2020 and had six games in which he was targeted five times or fewer. His 18 percent target share ranked 52nd among wide receivers last year, and a full season with Brown on the roster will further threaten his opportunities. That's why the model ranks Evans (fifth-round ADP) behind seventh-round options like D.J. Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.