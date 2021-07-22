The league expanding to 17 regular-season games gives owners an extra week of competition. That will make a winning 2021 Fantasy football strategy even the more important since mistakes will be magnified with another week. Those who drafted Mark Ingram or Carson Wentz last year can attest, as they watched those players go from ranking in the top 10 at their positions the year before to falling dramatically in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. You don't want to be in the same position this year, so avoiding 2021 Fantasy football busts will be paramount to taking advantage of the extra week.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State star was the 11th overall draft pick after making two All-Big Ten first teams in scarlet and gray. The Bears hope the dual-threat Fields is the solution to their longstanding issues at quarterback. But he still needs to work his way up the depth chart since coach Matt Nagy has insisted that Andy Dalton will be the team's starter in Week 1.

Assuming Fields supplants Dalton at some point in 2021, he still faces an uphill battle to reach fantasy relevancy. Due to the Windy City weather, which isn't conducive to high-octane offenses, Bears quarterbacks have historically been afterthoughts when it comes to Fantasy football. No Bears QB has finished in the top 10 since Erik Kramer in 1995.

Fields has a seventh-round 2021 Fantasy football ADP in 12-team leagues, but the model has him coming nowhere near seventh-round production. It even has him behind solid, yet unspectacular QBs like Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford, both of whom are being drafted in the ninth round on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Cardinals running back James Conner. With Kenyan Drake off to the Raiders, many assume that Connor will slide into Drake's role as the team's lead back. But Arizona is high on Chase Edmonds, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2020 and had twice as many receptions as Drake despite less playing time. When compared to Connor, Edmonds' rushing style is also more of a complement to the read-option plays that the Cardinals utilize with Kyler Murray.

With Connor leading Pittsburgh's rushing attack, the Steelers ranked dead last in rushing yards in 2020. After averaging 15.7 carries through his first seven games, Connor averaged just 10 over his last seven games. His style is becoming outdated in the NFL and the model doesn't have his season coming close to matching his eighth-round ADP in 12-team leagues.

