Quarterback is one the most important positions in American team sports and it's no surprise that signal-callers have dominated the headlines this NFL offseason. Trade rumors surrounded superstars like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all offseason, while several quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were traded. Unfortunately for the Colts and any owners targeting a Wentz rebound season under Frank Reich, he'll miss multiple weeks after undergoing foot surgery. Where should he be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

The Colts have had a quarterback carousel since Andrew Luck shockingly retired prior to the 2019 season, and position players like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell could have a hard time getting settled with more uncertainty at the position this year. A reliable set of 2021 NFL Fantasy football rankings can help you gauge where to target every player and also identify potential 2021 Fantasy football busts to avoid. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former USC standout struggled immensely while moving to the slot in 2020 as, despite his 97 grabs for 831 yards and nine scores, he averaged just 8.6 yards per catch. That ranked third-worst among all receivers and showed a lack of burst and big-play ability. Every qualified tight end in the league averaged more yards per catch.

The model at SportsLine ranks Smith-Schuster on the same level as receivers like Marvin Jones and Marquise Brown. However, Smith-Schuster is being drafted multiple rounds earlier than those receivers on average, indicating high bust potential.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Bills running back Zack Moss. The former Utah star showed some promise as a rookie, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and and five touchdowns in 13 games while sharing time with Devin Singletary.

With his limitations as a receiver, Moss doesn't have a clear path to seeing his role increased in 2021, but owners have still been optimistic in early 2021 Fantasy football picks as he carries a current 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 119.77. The model suggests that 14th-round pick Latavius Murray and 18th-round pick Wayne Gallman could both outperform Moss in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.