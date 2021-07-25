It was the tale of two halves of the season for Russell Wilson last year, as he looked like the Fantasy football MVP through his team's first eight games, but then produced liked one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson averaged the second-most Fantasy points in the entire league through Week 9, but ranked just 16th at the QB position over the rest of the season. His start was so impressive that he still managed to finish sixth at quarterback, but can you trust him in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas. The former quarterback made a successful conversion to the position and ranked seventh among tight ends in Fantasy points last year. Thomas went off for 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns, more than doubling his career totals to that point.

Still, Washington had the 25th ranked passing offense last year and will look for more explosive plays this year. Check-downs to Thomas aren't a part of that recipe as, despite his production, he ranked just 27th among tight ends in yards per reception. Along those lines, the team added gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick, as well as receivers Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown, who will all take food off Thomas' plate.

The 30-year-old Thomas is the 16th tight end being drafted, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's model lists Thomas behind a pair of new Patriots, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as a former one in Rob Gronkowski, even though all three are being drafted after Thomas on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore. The former Boilermaker set the Big Ten ablaze as a freshman in 2018 with 1,471 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns, but he played in just seven games over the last two years due to injuries. He was drafted in the second round and goes to a deep receiving core in Arizona, with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk all ahead of him on the depth chart.

His lack of durability and size (5-foot-7, 180 pounds) are knocks against Moore, and those will become even bigger concerns in the NFL. He has drawn undesirable comparisons to Tavon Austin as the similarly diminutive receiver was unstoppable in college but had far less success in the NFL, finishing outside the top 50 as a rookie in Fantasy positional rankings. Moore's 11th round ADP is on par with players like Mecole Hardman and DeVante Parker, but SportsLine's model has those two producing at a higher level than Moore.

