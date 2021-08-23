Running back Le'Veon Bell was a second- to third-round pick in most Fantasy football drafts last season. He wound up being cut by the Jets in October after they were unable to find a landing spot via trade. Bell was one of the biggest Fantasy football busts of the year and is no longer on a roster heading into this season, making him an afterthought for 2021 Fantasy football picks.

Are there any warning signs around players like Bell going into this season? Finding 2021 Fantasy football busts is just as important as targeting sleepers, which is why reliable 2021 Fantasy football rankings are a critical resource. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The seventh-year pro has had back-to-back 1,000 yards seasons with the Cowboys despite Dak Prescott going down with an injury in 2020. However, with CeeDee Lamb seemingly poised to take on a big role, Cooper could be a victim.

With Prescott once again battling injury concerns (shoulder strain), having either Garrett Gilbert or Ben DiNucci as the starting quarterback for any period of time could further diminish Cooper's productivity. Cooper has a fifth-round Fantasy football 2021 ADP, but the model ranks him behind receivers like eighth-round pick D.J. Chark and ninth-round pick Courtland Sutton.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Washington tight end Logan Thomas. The 2020 season was one of the worst seasons for tight ends from a Fantasy perspective, so it is important to make a wise selection at this position. Thomas is coming off a breakout season, which has led to an overreaction in the Fantasy football 2021 community.

He is no longer an unknown for opposing defenses, who will make it a priority to slow him down. Thomas bounced around the NFL for five years after being drafted by the Cardinals in 2014 and is getting too much credit for his 2020 stats. His current 2021 Fantasy football ADP is 126.10, putting him ahead of five tight ends whom the model expects to outperform him. Thomas is one of the 2021 Fantasy football picks owners should steer clear of.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.