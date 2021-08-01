New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was the No. 1 running back in Fantasy football PPR leagues last year, and he'll once again be the focal point of the Saints' offense with Drew Brees retired and Michael Thomas (ankle) injured. Kamara had 1,688 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns, but will a lack of support allow defenses to key in on him? If so, does that change where you should target Kamara, especially with stars like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley returning from injury?

A reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer difficult questions at the sport's most important position. They can also help you avoid potential 2021 Fantasy football busts who will fail to live up to their 2021 Fantasy football ADP and ensure you have enough depth to survive the new 17-game season. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Panthers receiver Robby Anderson. The former Jet reunited with his college coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina and produced a career season. Anderson ranked 10th in the NFL with 95 grabs while also posting 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. He will now reunite with his former Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold, who has replaced Teddy Bridgewater under center.

It took Anderson leaving Darnold for him to break out, and now he's back with the QB that limited his production. Anderson caught 54 percent of his targets while playing with Darnold in New York compared to 72.9 percent of his targets in his lone year with Bridgewater. The Panthers have traded accuracy for arm strength in handing the reins to Darnold, and that should hurt Anderson's production, especially in PPR leagues.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Cardinals running back James Conner. The 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2018 in which he put up 1,470 scrimmage yards and scored 13 touchdowns, but he's been a disappointment, missing nine games and putting 13 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Now, he'll join the Cardinals and there's renewed optimism that Conner will be productive, as he has a ninth-round Fantasy football ADP 2021. However, Conner will have to battle Chase Edmonds for carries, while Kyler Murray will also usurp touches on designed runs. That's why the model ranks Conner behind 14th-round running backs like Nyheim Hines and James White in its Fantasy football rankings 2021.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.