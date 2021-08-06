Top-tier tight ends are generally in short supply, so many Fantasy players reached in 2020 to get Zach Ertz and George Kittle in the earlier rounds. The results were extremely disappointing, as injuries and inconsistency led to that duo recording a combined three touchdowns. They were both clear Fantasy football busts, and now owners are searching the 2021 Fantasy football rankings to see which players might be overvalued and headed for a similar fate this season.

Could Derrick Henry's monster workload in Tennessee finally catch up to him? Will Lamar Jackson rely less on his feet and cost Fantasy players valuable rushing stats? These are the types of questions you'll need to answer to help avoid players who will ultimately be labeled as 2021 Fantasy football busts. Before you go on the clock for your Fantasy football 2021 drafts, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. The former second-round pick out of USC is coming off a strong 2020 season in which he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his scarce usage in the passing game is concerning entering 2021. Jones was targeted 42 times and caught 28 passes, but only managed 165 yards and a touchdown through the air last season.

Leonard Fournette was more involved as a receiver, while the continued development of Ke'Shawn Vaughn and offseason addition Giovani Bernard will likely cut into Jones' workload in 2021. The Buccaneers have a dynamic passing attack with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and Jones' ineffectiveness as a receiver will threaten his overall playing time. That's why the model ranks Jones (12th-round ADP) behind late-round options like Wayne Gallman (18th) and Rex Burkhead (20th).

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. Fantasy players have been bullish on Higbee, who should see more targets now that Gerald Everett is with the Seahawks. Higbee is going off the board around pick No. 100, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP, and is being viewed as a low-end TE1.

But SportsLine's model sees several better values available at a notoriously challenging position. Irv Smith, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan and Jared Cook are all being picked well outside the top 100, yet they're all projected to score more Fantasy points than Higbee. Even 12th-rounders like Adam Trautman and Hunter Henry are in the same tier as Higbee, making him one of the Fantasy football busts 2021 to avoid.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also down on a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers down the stretch last season. This quarterback is listed outside the top 15 in positional Fantasy football 2021 rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season's production? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called JuJu Smith-Schuster's down season, and find out.